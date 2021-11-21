Man United appoint temporary manager minutes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking

Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a disastrous run of matches

The latest humiliation, a 4-1 loss to Watford was the straw that broke the camel's back

Man United thanked Solskjaer for his service in the past and his efforts to rebuild the club

Manchester United are having a bad run of luck. The club has lost six of its last seven Premier League matches.

As a result, the club has decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The first-team coach, Michael Carrick, has been temporarily promoted to take charge of the team until a replacement is appointed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been removed from his position as manager of Manchester United. Photo credit: @FabrizioRomano

The last defeat against Watford was the final straw, the 4-1 loss was humiliating for the club according to the BBC.

This was just another humiliation in a long line of disastrous matches, such as the 5-0 thrashing from Liverpool.

Daily Sun reported that Manchester United recognised the hard work that Solskjaer put into the club in the past to build a secure foundation.

Social media users reacted to the news

@klazziqman:

"Bruno Fernandes gesturing to the Man United fans not to boo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that the players also take responsibility."

@HansemOle:

"What really hurts me the most about this whole situation is the fact that I've never felt this connected to Man United since the Fergie days. Ole helped me fall back in love with the club like never before. If this is it, thank you for all the memories. Forever my #20LEGEND."

