Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan scored two late goals to help AS Roma beat Genoa

The 18-year-old came off the bench to help Jose Mourinho's side to victory

He becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in the Italian topflight league

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero of the day after coming off the bench to score two late goals as AS Roma beat Genoa in the serie A on Sunday.

The 18-year-old needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock after connecting to a Henrik Mikhytaryan pass. He then netted a belter in injury time as the Romans picked all three points.

In photos posted on Twitter, the teenager is seen celebrating with his teammates after a heroic display.

Mourinho's men had struggled to score despite creating chances and after 75 minutes the Portuguese gaffer called on the Ghanaian player.

Afena-Gyan replaced Eldor Shumorodov and just seven minutes after his arrival, the striker gave AS Roma the lead, with the assist from Armenian midfielder Mikhytaryan.

The young forward was not done with the game as he added a goal of the season contender with his second strike of the game in injury time.

He become the first player born in 2003 to score a goal in the Italian serie A.

Afena Gyan joined Roma early this year and has seen a meteoric rise in his career after getting promotion from the youth side to the senior team.

He made his debut against Cagliari, coming off the bench to inspire them to a 2-1 victory before playing against giants AC Milan in his second game.

He has now scored two goals in three serie A matches.

Felix Afena Gyan makes AS Roma debut against Cagliari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena Gyan, has made his long awaited serie A debut after AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho played him in the serie A game against Cagliari.

The 18-year-old, who was named on the bench in the games against Juventus and Napoli, was given his chance in the match against Cagliari, when he came off to help Roma to victory.

AS Roma congratulated the teenager for making his debut on their official website, posting some photos of his first match in the topflight.

