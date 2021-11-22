Felix Afena-Gyan has dedicated his brace for AS Roma against Genoa to his mother

The striker and his mother shared a special moment on social media after the game

Afena-Gyan netted two late goals to secure all three points for Jose Mourinho's men

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan shared an emotional moment with his lovely mum, Madam Juliet Adubea, after his two-goal hero display for AS Roma.

The 18-year-old climbed off the bench to score two late goals as AS Roma beat Genoa 2-0 on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the Italian serie A.

In a Twitter conversation with his mother, Afena-Gyan reiterated his love for his mother with his mum reply and stating how proud she is.

Afena-Gyan shares mom and son moment with mother after heroic display for AS Roma. SOURCE: Twitter/ @OfficialASRoma

"I love you mum, Juliet Adubea. Your prayers keep me going. This is for You," wrote the teenager on Twitter.

His mum, who is on Twitter then replied, "I love you son. Can’t thank God enough. You‘re a HEROE. I'm really proud of you. God bless you so very much once again. I love you more."

The youngster in the post match interview had dedicated his two goals to his mother before even going on Social Media to express it again.

"I dedicate these goals to my teammates, but above all to my mother who's still in Ghana, to whom I say I love you. Mourinho is a great coach, he helps me improve every day and I thank him. I scored these 2 goals, I just want to think about improving day by day," said the player.

The 18-year-old becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in the Italian topflight league. Afena-Gyan came on in the 75th minute and scored the opener in the 82nd minute. He then sealed victory with an injury time belter.

