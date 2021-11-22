AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has promised to buy Afena-Gyan his desired football boots

The 18-year-old scored a brace as AS Roma returned to winning ways at Genoa

Afena-Gyan was named Man of the Match for his outstanding display

Ghanaian forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, will soon be wearing his favourite boots which cost €800 (GHC 5,535), after AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho promised to buy them for him.

Mourinho made the promise before AS Roma's clash against Genoa, making a pact with the teenager that if he scores, he will get him those boots.

Afena-Gyan, who came off the bench to score two late goals as Roma beat Genoa, went straight to Mourinho to remind him of the deal.

The Portuguese manager in a post match interview disclosed the communication between him and the 18-year-old, and promised to deliver on Monday morning.

“I had promised to buy Felix the shoes he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots," said Jose Mourinho via Football Italia.

The teen sensation was introduced in last night's game in the 75th minute and just seven minutes into his arrival he netted the opener, after smashing home a Henrik Mikhytaryan assist.

He then scored a goal of the season contender from almost 30 yards to make it 2-0 for the capital-based club.

He became the first player born in 2003 to score in the Italian topflight league.

Afena-Gyan has been an instant hit for Mourinho this season, since making his debut against Cagliari last month.

Jose Mourinho promotes Afena-Gyan to AS Roma first team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena Gyan, has made his long awaited serie A debut after AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho played him in the serie A game against Cagliari.

The 18-year-old, who was named on the bench in the games against Juventus and Napoli, was given his chance in the match against Cagliari, when he came off to help Roma to victory.

AS Roma congratulated the teenager for making his debut on their official website, posting some photos of his first match in the topflight.

