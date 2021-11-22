Samuel Takyi has been presented with a brand new car by the Sports Ministry

The Bronze winning medalist was handed the car and some cash prize for his exploits in Tokyo

Takyi won Ghana's first medal at the Olympics in over decades after finishing on the podium in Tokyo

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has received the car promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo after wining a bronze medal at the 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old boxer was handed a Nissan Sunny car by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, for his exploits in Tokyo during the Olympic Games.

In photos and a video posted on Social Media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young pugilist is excited after receiving the car.

Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi finally receives car from Sports Ministry. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Miz_Mayy

Source: Twitter

Samuel Takyi won Ghana's only medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July after reaching the semifinals of the men's featherweight.

The 'Ring Warrior' was only stopped by American Duke Ragan in the semi finals despite making history.

His medal was the country's first since 1992, earning him plaudits across the country.

