Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan drops lovely photos as he turns 36 today

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan turns 36-years-old today

The all time Ghana leading scorer shared new photos to start the day

Asamoah Gyan last played for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has dropped some lovely photos as he begins his 36th birthday celebration by showing gratitude to God.

The legendary forward turns 36-years-old today, November 22, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghanaian forward, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyan is grateful for his life and hopes to see more years.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan drop lovely photos as he turns 36 today.

"I am happy to live till this day, it is an occasion worth celebrating . On this day, I wish myself a life filled to the brim with happiness, health & prosperity. Happy birthday to me," he wrote on Twitter.

Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer and arguably the biggest sporting export of the country in the last two decades.

In an illustrious football career, Gyan played for many clubs including Sunderland in England and Stade Rennais in France.

He is also Africa's all time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup, with six goals from three tournaments.

These days he is unattached but the 36-year-old is yet to announce his retirement from the sport.

His manager, Samuel Anim Addo took to Social Media to celebrate the forward.

"Some years today, a King, Asamoah Gyan was born and he is still Reigning . Cheers to your Greatness. Happy Birthday King , I don’t have too much to say than to tell you that , you are a BLESSING to generations so keep shining King," wrote Anim Addo.

Michael Oti Adjei, one of Ghana's top sports journalist wrote, "Happy birthday to a Ghana legend. Thank you for the many great memories. To many more good years."

Asamoah Gyan wants to go into coach after football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamaoh Gyan, has plans of becoming a coach when he finally decides to hang his boots at the end of his playing career.

Asamoah Gyan has started working on getting his badges as he makes sure he does not get out of football completely.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, with 51 international goals, told Tv3 Sports in an interview about his ambitions of staying in the game. Read more:

