Roma has nicknamed 18-year-old Ghanaian forward Afena-Gyan following his match-winning performance over Genoa in the Italian Serie-A

"Felixita" came from the bench with 15 minutes left on the clock to score twice and hand Mourinho's side a crucial 2-0 win over Genoa

The club, based in the capital of Italy, took to their social media handle to show their love for Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma could not hide their love for 18-year-old Ghanaian kid, Felix Afena-Gyan, after his brace on Sunday, filling their Twitter social media handle with all things "Afena-Gyan".

The Italian giants nicknamed Ghana's Afena-Gyan, "Felixita", in the wake of his 2-goal performance for the 'Lupi' in their Italian Serie-A game versus Genoa.

Jose Mourinho's side were heading for a goalless stalemate with Andriy Shevchenko's side, till the former brought on Afena-Gyan from the bench.

Ghanaian player, Felix Afena-Gyan. Source: Twitter/@OfficialAsRoma

Source: Twitter

The kid, making only his third appearances for AS Roma in the Serie A all from the bench, scored twice, with the second dropping jaws.

AS Roma tweeted photos of Afena-Gyan in one instance with:

"What a night! 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan comes off the bench and scores two great goals to clinch the win!"

The Italian club, with photos of the 18-year-old tweeted in another instance:

"What an impact"

In another:

"WOW"

In another tweet, the Rome club tweeted again with Afena-Gyan photos:

"Buongiorno"[Good morning]

YEN.com.gh has compiled all of AS Roma's "Felix-crushing" tweets below:

Felix Afena-Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score a goal in the Serie A, and he did that in just three outings for the Romans.

Afena-Gyan Scores Stunner for Roma

