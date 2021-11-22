Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has turned 36

The legendary footballer remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals

YEN looks at his top ten goals in the Black Stars jersey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Legendary Ghanaian attacker, Asamoah Gyan, celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday, November 22, 2021 with several goodwill messages flooding social media.

His place in Ghana's football history remains unmatched after scoring 51 goals in 109 international appearances for the West African country.

Out of his half a century of goals, YEN.com.gh looks at the forward's top ten goals for the senior national team.

Asamoah Gyan at 36: Here are the top ten goals by the legend in Ghana jersey; video. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Ghana v Czech Republic (2006 World Cup)

Gyan's first ever World Cup goal is memorable as it was also Ghana's maiden goal at the global showpiece. Asamoah Gyan beautifully controlled a Stephen Appiah pass before smashing home.

2. Ghana v USA (2010 World Cup)

His goal against the United States of America was historic, sending Ghana to the quarter finals of the World Cup. Gyan raced through two defenders before firing in a left footed shot.

3. Ghana v Germany (2014 World Cup)

Asamoah Gyan shot Ghana into the lead against the eventual World champions with a beautiful belter.

4. Ghana v Portugal (2014 World Cup)

It happened that was his last goal at the World Cup but it was a very good one. The striker met a swing cross as Ghana lost to Portugal.

5. Ghana v Algeria (AFCON 2015)

Ghana needed some inspiration after losing their first game against Senegal. Gyan was half fit and sick, but the talisman managed to score the winner at the death.

6. Ghana v Nigeria (AFCON 2010)

Ghana was written off at the tournament. No Appiah, No Essien and no Muntari but Gyan singlehandedly carried the Black Stars through. His semifinal goal against Nigeria remains one of the painful defeats for the West African rivals.

7. Ghana v England (Friendly)

Asamoah Gyan made Julien Lescott looked like a meme. He stylishly got the entire defence of England ball watching as he netted in a friendly at Wembley.

8. Ghana v USA (Friendly)

Gyan is an expert at freekick too. He showed immense quality with his delivery against the Yankees.

9. Ghana v Mali (AFCON 2012)

Asamoah Gyan scored his best freekick ever against Mali at the 2012 World Cup.

10. Ghana v Angola (AFCON 2010)

The legendary forward scored in the quarter finals of the competition against host Angola as Ghana went all the way to the finals.

Source: Yen News