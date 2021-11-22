Afena-Gyan Sparks Jordan Ayew Comparisons With 2-Goal Performance

After his headline-grabbing performance for AS Roma on Sunday night, Felix Afena-Gyan has sparked comparisons with Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian social media users have taken to Twitter to draw comparisons between the 18-year-old and Jordan Ayew

Afena-Gyan got on the score sheet for the first time for Jose Mourinho's side as he netted two late goals in Roma's win over Genoa

Felix Afena-Gyan's brace on Sunday night for AS Roma has sparked comparisons with Jordan Ayew as to which of the two deserve a place in the Black Stars.

Ghanaian Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to express their opinions as to, whom among the two, they think deserves a starting spot in the Black Stars team.

From most of the tweets, sighted by YEN.com.gh, most Ghanaians seem to think the young chap would do a better job of being Ghana's No. 9 than Jordan.

Ghanaian players, Afena-Gyan and Jordan Ayew. Source: Twitter/@OfficialASRoma/ @jordan_ayew9

One Kobby tweeted:

"But Ghana will select Jordan Ayew Wey score ONE goal in 50+ game"

One Tbag tweeted:

"tears in my eyes man. it’s happening. we’re breaking free from the shackles of jordan ayew".

Nbayeboah tweeted:

"On a more serious note Afena Gyan needs to start every black stars match whiles Jordan Ayew is benched".

One Arthur tweeted:

"God be with you always bro. You're better than Jordan Ayew 89 billion times bro".

One Dadzie tweeted:

"Can he bench Jordan Ayew in our next game? please."

Bugre tweeted:

"Afena Gyan used 15 minutes to surpass Jordan Ayew’s goal tally for the whole 2021."

Not all called for Afena-Gyan to Replace Jordan

Some however, jumped to the defense of the Crystal Palace forward, reminding Afena-Gyan's advocates of Jordan's past contributions to the Black Stars.

Patrick Brightson tweeted:

"It funny how people have soon forgotten Jordan Ayew was our top scorer for the previous past after afcon in 2019".

@Shugry_official tweeted:

"So Jordan Ayew no fit play together with Felix Gyan?? Yu ppl dey disrespect Jordan too much".

One Don also tweeted:

"Personally I think Milo is not using Jordan Ayew well that is why he hasn't been impactful in our recent games. The wings isn't his position. If you look at it tactically the perfect place to position him is in the stands. I think he can see the game clearly from there."

AS Roma can't hide their love for Afena-Gyan

AS Roma could not hide their love for 18-year-old Ghanaian kid, Felix Afena-Gyan, after his brace on Sunday, filling their twitter social media handle with all things "Afena-Gyan".

The Italian giants nicknamed Ghana's Afena-Gyan, "Felixita", in the wake of his 2-goal performance for the 'Lupi' in their Italian Serie-A game versus Genoa.

