The Premier League week 12 round of matches saw the top three teams secure wins in their respective matches

Man United's loss to Watford cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job while Arsenal's impressive unbeaten run was ended at Anfield

The race for the title continues to hot up as Chelsea maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Man United recorded the biggest loss from the week 12 matches played in the English Premier League over the weekend.

The results and positions and week 12 round of matches

The Red Devils travelled to Vicarage Road and lost by 4-1 which resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United dropped to eighth while the Hornets are in 16th place.

EPL Week 12: Man United sack Solskjaer, Conte, Gerrard and Smith win first games as managers Photo by John Walton, Ryan Pierse and Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: UGC

Chelsea maintained their lead at the top of the table following a 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Defending champions Man City also got a 3-0 win over Everton as they retain their spot in second while Liverpool are third after ending Arsenal's impressive unbeaten run in a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Steven Gerard started his managerial campaign with Aston Villa on a winning note as they Brighton by 2-0 to end Villa's five-match losing run in the league to stay in 15th.

Norwich City got their second win of the season, their first under new manager Dean Smith in a 2-1 over Southampton at Carrow Road but remain second from the bottom.

Antonio Conte also got his first win under his belt as Spurs boss in a hard-earned win over Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to move ahead of United.

There were two six-goal thrillers on matchday 12 in the Premier League with Brentford and Newcastle playing a 3-3 draw as well the same scoreline in the Burnley versus Crystal Palace game.

West Ham dropped to fourth following the 1-0 loss to Wolves as Molineux outfit are behind Arsenal in sixth position.

Pochettino linked to Man United's vacant managerial position

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Mauricio Pochettino could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain to Man United according to reports, Sport Bible.

The Argentine gaffer has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss was sacked as manager of United following the 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Source: Yen