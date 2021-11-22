Ghana's Felix Afena-Gyan was only on the pitch for 15 minutes in AS Roma's Sunday Serie A encounter with Genoa

In those 15 minutes, the 18 years old scored all of AS Roma's two goals on the night, with the second particularly being exceptional

Aside the goals, Afena-Gyan showed flashes of his attacking prowess making direct runs at Genoa players, dribbling, and laying some good passes

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video showing all the important moments of Afena-Gyan's 15-minute cameo for AS Roma in their 2:0 win over Genoa.

The video shows, aside his two goals, Afena-Gyan contributed immensely to Jose Mourinho's side's attacking threat on the night.

The 18-year-old made in addition to the goals, the second of which was a goal-of-the-month contender, some great forward runs with the ball.

Felix dribbled past Andriy Shevchenko's players like they were not there, created goal-scoring chances with his key passes, and made some ball recoveries with a show of strength.

Afena-Gyan's game statistics versus Genoa

Felix Afena-Gyan's game numbers versus Genoa are provided below:

15 minutes played

• 12 touches

• 7 passes completed

• 2 shots on target

• 2 goals

• 1 successful dribble

• 1 key pass

The record's Afena-Gyan broke in the Genoa game

According to OptaPaolo on Twitter, Felix Afena-Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score a goal in the Serie A, and he did that in just three outings for the Romans.

He is also the youngest player able to score 2+ goals in a single match in the Big-5 European Leagues 2021/22.

For his club, Afena-Gyan is the youngest Roma player to score 2+ goals in a single Serie A match in the 3 points for a win era.

AS Roma fawn over 18-Ghanaian wonderkid Afena

AS Roma could not hide their love for 18-year-old Ghanaian kid, Felix Afena-Gyan, after his brace on Sunday, filling their twitter social media handle with all things "Afena-Gyan".

The Italian giants nicknamed Ghana's Afena-Gyan, "Felixita", in the wake of his 2-goal performance for the 'Lupi' in their Italian Serie-A game versus Genoa.

