Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus could be out for possible the rest of the season after picking up an injury in the game against South Africa, according to his manager Erik Ten Haag.

The 21-year-old walked off the field after just ten minutes of the match between the Black Stars and the Bafana in the World Cup qualifier.

In a post match interview, after Ajax's 5-0 thrashing of RKC Waalwijk, Ten Haag told reports the injury of Kudus is a serious one.

'It's a serious injury' - Ajax manager opens up on Kudus Mohammed's latest injury setback.

"It is a serious injury," said Ten Hag. 'That will take a while. I don't know whether he will be able to get into action this calendar year.'

"It is very annoying that he was injured again," Ten Hag continues. “He had just been fit for a while and has played a number of games. He played a very good role against Borussia Dortmund. It's extremely disappointing, especially for himself. He is deeply disappointed that it will happen to him again. We'll have to pull him out and he'll have to lift himself up again.”

Mohammed Kudus has struggled with injuries since joining the Dutch giants from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020.

His latest setback could rule him out of the Africa Cup of Nations in January, which will be a big blow for Ghana.

This season, the midfielder has made five appearances and scored a goal in the Dutch Eredivisie.

