Felix Afena-Gyan has showed gratitude to Jose Mourinho for fulfilling his show promise

The AS Roma manager bought the Ghanaian teen a GHC 5k Balenciaga shoe

Afena-Gyan netted a brace as AS Roma beat Genoa on Sunday night

Ghanaian teenager, Felix Afena-Gyan, has thanked his manager Jose Mourinho after delivering his promise of getting him an €800 (GHC 5500) Balenciaga sneaker.

Mourinho promised the teenager he will get him his favourite shoes if he scored in the game against Genoa, and the Ghanaian forward responded by netting a brace that won Roma the match.

In a post on Twitter, the 18-year-old expressed gratitude to Mourinho in an emotion filled video after receiving his gift.

'Grateful Mister' - Afena-Gyan tells Mourinho after fulfilling GHC 5K shoe promise. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ohenegyanfelix9

Source: Twitter

"I'm extremely delighted. Grateful to Mister Jose Mourinho," he wrote on Twitter with a lovely video of him and the manager.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jose Mourinho handed the teen sensation his Italian serie A debut in a game against Cagliari last late last month, and the youngster has not looked back since then.

He became the first born in 2003 to score a goal in the Italian topflight league.

Jose Mourinho delivers GHC 5K shoe promise to Afena-Gyan

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has followed through on his promise to buy Afena-Gyan his most-wanted pair of footwear if he scored in the Sunday's Genoa game.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of the Portuguese handing over the 800 euros (over GHC5,500) gift to the 18-year-old.

Afena-Gyan came off the bench with 15 minutes left on the clock to score the 2 goals that earned Roma all three points.

Afena-Gyan nets a brace for Roma against Genoa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero of the day after coming off the bench to score two late goals as AS Roma beat Genoa in the serie A on Sunday.

The 18-year-old needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock after connecting to a Henrik Mikhytaryan pass.

He then netted a belter in injury time as the Romans picked all three points. In photos posted on Twitter, the teenager is seen celebrating with his teammates after a heroic display.

Source: Yen