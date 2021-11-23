Cristiano Ronaldo has finally reacted to Manchester United’s sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Traffrord, United In Focus reports.

The Red Devils announced that the manager left his role as manager of the club as the decision came a day after the Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat in the hands of Watford at the Vicarage Road.

In what was another disastrous afternoon for the Red Devils, they had to finish the game with 10 men after Harry Maguire was shown a red card in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Solskjaer the best in his endeavours. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: UGC

Following the loss, United's heirachy met and after the meeting which lasted over five hours, it was agreed that Solskjaer should be sacked.

The club in a statement thanked the 48-year-old, saying his place will remain in their history as the Norwegian paid the heavy price.

And Cristiano Ronaldo who arrived the club on the summer transfer deadline day has described the tactician as an outstanding human being.

Ronaldo took to social media to laud Solskjaer’s effort at the club, saying he wishes him all that life has reserved for him.

CR7 wrote on Instagram:

“He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United.

“But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

“Good luck, my friend. You deserve it.”

Solskjaer teary during farewell interview

Meanwhile, emotions overcame Solskjaer by emotions in one last Manchester United interview after he was sacked as manager.

The emotional Norwegian took time to reflect on his final days as United boss as he conceded he always knew his days at the club were numbered.

The result meant the Manchester club had won just once in seven Premier League games.

Fernandes engages in heated argument with fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bruno Fernandes was engaged in a heated exchange with traveling Manchester United fans after a shambolic performance against Watford on Saturday, November 20.

While the major talking point in the game will certainly be the scoreline and Harry Maguire’s red card with 20 minutes to play, Fernandes briefly stole the show with his conduct at the full-time whistle.

In a video of the incident, the Portuguese star is seen shaking his finger at the fans while gesturing to his teammates as if to say all the blame should not go to the manager.

Source: Yen Newspaper