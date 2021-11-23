18-years-old AS Roma Ghanaian wonder kid, Afena-Gyan is making waves across the footballing world

Felix first went viral for his post match comments after he made his Italian Serie A debut versus Cagliari

Afena-Gyan has been making headlines for his two all-important goals for AS Roma in their game against Genoa

Until a few weeks ago, Felix Afena-Gyan was just a name on the rosters of AS Roma's youth side, but not anymore, as the 18-year-old from Ghana has risen to fame.

Although he was banging in the goals for AS Roma's under-19 side like he has now started to do for their senior team, Afena-Gyan was still unknown to the larger world.

Afena-Gyan had six (6) goals in five (5) games for AS Roma in the Italian Primavera but was still gaining global traction.

It was not until he was giving the nod by manager of AS Roma's senior side, Jose Mourinho, that his notoriety begun.

The first time Afena-Gyan grabbed headlines was when he said a whole lot of "thank you" to virtually everybody in his post match interview after making his debut with AS Roma's senior side.

After the game against, Cagliari Calcio, where the Ghanaian lad played 35 minutes off the bench, videos of his post match interviews trended on social media platforms.

Then two games later, Afena-Gyan has scored two goals, the second of which is a 'beauty', and shared beautiful moments with Jose Mourinho.

YEN.com.gh has dug up an 'before-fame' photos of the 17 years old AS Roma forward from when he was in Ghana in 2019.

Afena-Gyan is pictured with a trophy believed to have been won by his team in a community football tournament.

The tournament was organized by alcoholic drink brand, "Adonko Bitters" in Sunyani the capital town of the Bono Region of Ghana on June 15, 2019.

Afena-Gyan's 15 minutes of glory vs Genoa

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video showing all the important moments of Afena-Gyan's 15-minute cameo for AS Roma in their 2:0 win over Genoa.

The video shows, aside his two goals, Afena-Gyan contributed immensely to Jose Mourinho's side's attacking threat on the night.

18-year-old Ghanaian forward earns Jordan Ayew comparisons

Felix Afena-Gyan's brace on Sunday night for AS Roma has sparked comparisons with Jordan Ayew as to which of the two deserve a place in the Black Stars.

Ghanaian Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to express their opinions as to, whom among the two, they think deserves a starting spot in the Black Stars team.

