Senegal legend Demba Ba has celebrated his Asamoah Gyan on his birthday

The former Newcastle and Chelsea star enjoyed goo football rivalry during Gyan's days at Sunderland

According to Demba Ba, Gyan's celebrations endeared him more to the footballer

Former Senegal striker, Demba Ba has celebrated Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan on his 36th birthday, describing him as the best 'Goal celebrator.'

Gyan fascinated fans with his dancing skills anytime he scored a goal, especially during his days at Sunderland, where he played in the Tyne Wear derby against Demba Ba's Newcastle United.

In a post on Twitter, Demba Ba reacted to the goals and celebrations of Asamoah Gyan to wish him a happy 36th birthday.

'I enjoyed more of your celebrations than the goals' - Demba Ba to Asamoah Gyan on 36th birthday. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SunderlandAFC @NUFC

Source: Twitter

"Mr Goal Celebrator. Sorry Asamoah Gyan, but I enjoyed more the celebrations than the goals," he tweeted.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Asamoah Gyan turned 36 on Monday, November 22, 2021 and has been celebrated worldwide following his achievements in football.

The former Ghana captain is yet to hang his boots as he eyes a return to the sport, with AFCON 2021 in sight.

Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches for the Black Stars and also holds the record for the African player with the most goals at the World Cup.

FIFA, CAF and GFA celebrate Ghana legend

Asamoah Gyan has been celebrated by football world governing body, FIFA, as he celebrates his 36th birthday.

FIFA posted a video of his first ever World Cup goals against Czech Republic in Germany, with CAF also posting highlights of some of his best performances at the AFCON.

GFA also took the opportunity to wish the country's record goal scorer on his day.

Asamoah Gyan turns 36

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has dropped some lovely photos as he begins his 36th birthday celebration by showing gratitude to God.

The legendary forward turns 36-years-old today, November 22, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghanaian forward, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyan is grateful for his life and hopes to see more years.

Source: Yen