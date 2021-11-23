Barcelona legends Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o spotted enjoying emotional reunion

Ronaldinho played at Spanish club Barcelona alongside Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o and now they have reunited

The superstars were spotted as they shared a hug and reminisced their old times together at the Camp Nou

Former Barcelona superstars Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o have been spotted together as a clip continues to make the rounds on social media, Heavy.com reports.

The Catalan club has been home to some of the finest footballers and two of their legends were spotted in a clip hugging each other.

GiveMeSport reports that Ronaldinho and Eto’o were captured sharing a warm embrace and chatting, although there was also time for a bit of fun too.

Ronaldinho reunited with former teammate Samuel Eto'o. Photo: Luis Bagu

Source: Getty Images

The pair had a historical time at the Camp Nou under manager Frank Rijkaard as they went on to win two La Liga titles and bringing the European Cup back to the Camp Nou in 2006.

Ronaldinho backs Xavi to succeed

Meanwhile, Brazilian star Ronaldinho is backing former teammate Xavi who was appointed at new Barcelona manager to succeed.

The skillful star offered his thoughts on the new coach and is backing the World Cup winner to help bring success back to Barcelona, as reported by Yahoo Sports via Standard.

“I think he will improve Barcelona because he’s a great coach. As a player, we’ve all seen his football, and as a coach he’s been very good."

“I hope things are good for him, and I hope that Barça will be there at the top again after a great year. All of us who love Barcelona hope so.”

Messi recently reunited with Ronaldino in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was spotted with his former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho as both legends reunited in Paris.

Recall that the Brazilian sensation famously assisted Messi with his first professional goal for Catalan club Barcelona back in May 2005, helping his ‘little brother’ to grow.

They looked to have missed each other so much as they linked up after Ronaldinho visited Parc des Princes as a guest last week during a Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ronaldinho is one of the greatest footballers in Brazil and he recently had a moment with Paris St Germain star Neymar.

The stunning pictures grabbed the attention of many football fans from all over the globe.

As the skillful player has also featured for top teams such as Barcelona and Santos.

Source: Yen