Hasaacas Ladies arrive after finishing second at CAF Women's CL; photos drop

Hasaacas Ladies have arrived from Egypt after the CAF Women's Champions League

The Ghanaian team finished runners up at the maiden edition of Africa's elite women competition

The team will begin preparations for the new National Women's League

Hasaacas Ladies have arrived in Ghana after two weeks in Egypt for the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian club finished second after a defeat to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals last Friday.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players, technical team and management members are seen leaving the Kotoko International Airport.

"Our adorable Giantess touched down on Monday, November 22, 2021 and was met by some members of the Women's Premier League Board led by Hillary Boaten," wrote Hasaacas Ladies on Twitter.

Hasaacas Ladies enjoyed a good competition despite falling short in the final game against Sundowns, where they lost 2-0 at June 30 Stadium in Cairo.

The Western giants cruised through Group A, after beating Malabo Kings and AS Mande before drawing with hosts Wadi Degla.

The 'Doos' then beat AS FAR Rabat of Morocco in the semi final.

Hasaacas Ladies will start preparations for the Women's League Super Cup starting on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Evelyn Badu wins Golden Boot at the CAF Women's Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies star forward, Evelyn Badu, has won the Golden Boot at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

The Ghanaian forward netted five goals to win the Golden Boot and be adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

In videos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the queen of African football is seen delivering at her best.

Four Hasaacas Ladies players make Team of the Tournament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, four Hasaacas Ladies players have been named in the best eleven of the CAF Women's Champions League which ended on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Top scorer Evelyn Badu, forward Doris Boaduwaa and defenders Janet Egyir and Perpetual Agyekum were part of the team.

The team was released by CAF on their official Twitter handle, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

