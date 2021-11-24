Asamoah Gyan believes the penalty against South Africa was soft

According to Gyan, Daniel Amartey went down too easy but claims it was a casual decision

Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 in the final Group G world cup qualifier

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan says Daniel Amartey went down too easy to get the Black Stars a penalty in the match against South Africa.

The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana after Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded the team a penalty for a foul on Amartey in the box.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the striker who turned 36 on Monday, had his say on the official's decision, describing the incident as casual.

Amartey went down too easy - Asamoah Gyan on Ghana penalty against South Africa; Video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

“The cameras in the stadium weren’t enough but those on the field of play are in a better position to make a judgment on it. But, to me, the infringement looked very casual," Gyan told Asempa, as quoted by Ghana Sports Online.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The player went down very easily but the referee was very very close to the incident so he can make his decision on the field but for me and where I sit, I think Amartey went down very easily," he added.

The game between Ghana and South Africa has been shrouded with controversies, with the Football Association of the latter reporting the issue to FIFA.

FIFA is reviewing the game and a verdict is expected to be out before a draw for the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers is effected.

The Black Stars, as it stands, are the team through to the final round after finishing top of Group G with goal difference.

The West African giants are hoping to make a return to the global competition after missing the 2018 edition.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates 36 birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has held a private party to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Gyan turned a year older on Monday, November 22, 2021, and started off by flooding social media with lovely photos.

After sharing the photos and thanking God on social media, the former Sunderland striker had a party organised in the evening.

Source: Yen.com.gh