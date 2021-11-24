Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wallocot has been named in the best team of the week in the English League Two

The Black Stars goalie was in fine form as Swindon Town traveled to beat Newport County

Wollacot made his debut for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana goalkeeper, Joseph Jojo Wollacot, has been named in the best eleven team of the week in the English League Two after helping Swindon Town beat Newport.

The 25-year-old was outstanding for Swindon over the weekend as they traveled to the Rodney Parade to beat Newport 2-1.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the shot stopper was between the sticks for the best eleven of the week.

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot named in Team of the Week in England. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Official_STFC

Wollacot scored high rating and was phenomenal for Swindon as they extended their winning run.

Wollacot joined Swindon Town in the summer transfer window from hometown club, Bristol City, and has since been the club's number one.

Jojo Wollacot shines as Swindon Town beat Hartlepool

Ghana shot-stopper, Jojo Wallocot produced an outstanding display as Swindon secured a 3-1 win at home against Hartlepool in the English League Two on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Jonny Williams opened the scoring for Swindon in the 52nd minute but Hartlepool leveled nine minutes later after Matty Daly fire home.

The hosts regained their lead in the 69th minute through Tyreece Simpson, before Jack Paynce putting the icing on the cake with a 94th minute goal.

Wollacot lasted the entire duration and was superb for the Reds, who are chasing promotion to the League One.

He made his Ghana debut in October 2021, in the game against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Wollacot proud to make Ghana debut

