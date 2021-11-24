Last season winners of the Ghana Premier League, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak were able to get the President to support them with a whopping one million Ghana cedis

The Phobians also called on Nana Akufo Addo to be present at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to encourage the players to win their playoff game

Hearts of Oak, on the occasion of their visit to the Jubilee House on Wednesday, invited the President of Ghana, Akufo Addo to their game on Sunday.

The champions of the erstwhile Ghana Premier League season, also called for the support of the Ghanaian President, who abided and gave the team one million Ghana cedis.

"Mr. President, to being the sole representative of Ghana on the African continent, we also want to seek your support to enable us be able to operate competitively and then give [a good] account of ourselves", Vincent Sowah Odotei, board of member of the club said.

Stating the purpose of their visit to the Ghanaian President and his entourage, Mr Odotei, noted that the President's presence would invigorate the team to a win against JS Saoura of Algeria in their CAF Confederations Cup fixture on Sunday, given Hearts' poor run of form.

"Last thing, Mr. President, we want to use this opportunity, if you could find time out of your very busy schedule to come and watch us grace the occasion on Sunday when we face the Algerian champions.

"Presently, I think the morale of the[@HeartsOfOakGH] is a bit low, and we feel that if you could honor us with your presence on Sunday, we will be able to boost the boys up...and cheer the whole nation.

"since someone is looking at us and I'm sure once again we we will definitely share the glory with you. So Mr. President, this is the main reason why we are here."

