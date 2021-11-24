The African FIFA professional players (FIFPRO) division members held their annual congress on Monday at the Accra City Hotel.

Former Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour was voted the new president of the Ghanaian footballers' umbrella body

The Ghana Professional Footballers Association (PFAG) assigned new roles to old members, as Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah were assigned new roles

Samuel Osei Kuffour, the retired Ghanaian international player, has been elected as the new President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

The umbrella body of players in Ghana held the elections on Monday, November 22, at the Accra City Hotel in the capital of Ghana.

The ex-Bayern Munich defender, who replaced former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah as President of the body, thanked his colleagues and challenged them to forge a much stronger front while fighting for each other to provide better welfare for footballers.

Professional Footballers Association Ghana (PFAG). Source: Twitter/@PFAGofficial

Source: Twitter

Stephen Appiah, who was the 1st Vice President of the mother body of Ghanaian footballers abroad and local, was replaced by the current captain of Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, Joseph Tetteh Zutah.

Anthony Baffoe, founder and general secretary of the body, continues to be in charge of the PFAG Secretariat together with his Deputy Solomon Torson.

The congress attended by reps and captains of the male and female teams in Ghana, saw Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele, Kwame Ayew, Augustine Arhinful, Ibrahim Tanko, and Elizabeth Addo among others, appointed Directors of PFAG.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif and the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo graced the occasion.

The Sports Minister disclosed several government policies the ministry was embarking to support ex-sportsmen urging them to continue putting up the best for the country.

GFA Secretary, Mr Addo expressed his happiness with leadership of PFAG and entreated players to channel their grievances through their union to be better managed.

