Anthony Baffoe Celebrates 93-year-old Mom With Lovely Photos

The Germany-born retired Ghanaian International has shared a photo collage of his mum to celebrate her birthday

The former Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary snubbed the German men national team for the Ghana Black Stars

Baffoe, founder and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, played most of his club football in Germany

Former Ghana International, Anthony Baffoe, has taken to his Instagram to celebrate his mom, Elizabeth Baffoe's 93rd birthday.

The 56-year-old Germany born midfielder, posted a photo collage of his mom, accompanied with the words;

"Happy birthday Queen Elizabeth Baffoe my Mummy ..blessings blessings blessing ❤️❤️❤️93 years young".

Ghanaian International, Anthony Baffoe celebrates mom's 93rd birthday. Source: Instagram/@anthony_baffoe5

Source: Instagram

Baffoe, who was in the Ghana Black Stars line-up that lost the 1992 African Cup of Nations final to Ivory Coast on penalties, played most of his club football in Germany.

The husband of famous Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has been tipped by many to one day soon be the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The former General Secretary of the CAF, is currently focused on his work as General Secretary for the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), which he founded.

Baffoe's PFAG hold annual congress to hold elections

Samuel Osei Kuffour, the retired Ghanaian international player, has been elected as the new President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

The umbrella body of players in Ghana held the elections at its annual congress on Monday, November 22, at the Accra City Hotel in the capital of Ghana.

The ex-Bayern Munich defender, who replaced former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah as President of the body, thanked his colleagues and challenged them to forge a much stronger front while fighting for each other to provide better welfare for footballers.

Anthony Baffoe, founder and general secretary of the body, continues to be in charge of the PFAG Secretariat together with his Deputy Solomon Torson.

Source: Yen Ghana