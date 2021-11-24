Accra Hearts of Oak have not a great 2021 season so far after CAF Champions league knockout and a winless league run

The 2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions lost their last game to Ashanti Gold by a 2:0 scoreline

Coach Samuel Boadu's season could take a turn for the worse as his side's next three games are against JS Saoura of Algeria and Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak's next three games against JS Saoura and Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup and GPL respectively could get Coach Boadu fired.

Hearts will play a two-legged qualification CAF Champions league playoff games with JS Saoura, on Sunday, November 28, and Sunday, December 5.

After two those crunch games, the last of which would be away in Algeria, the Phobians will welcome home arch rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 12.

Hearts Next 3 Games Versus JS Saoura and Kotoko Could Get Coach Boadu Fired. Accra Hearts of Oak, win 2020 GPL. Source: Twitter/@HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

This comes after the postponement of their next GPL game versus Brekum Chelsea and their matchday six Medeama game to reduce their load for the CAF games.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The combination of these three games has the potential to get manager Samuel Boadu sacked after Heart's poor run of form already this season.

The Phobians have been kicked out of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions league earlier this season by Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club of Casablanca.

The story is not that different for Hearts of Oak in the League too, as they sit one place above the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League after failing to win a single game so far.

While the situation is dire for Hearts, their next two opponents' realities are a sharp contrast, with JS Saoura only two points of the top of the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, and Kotoko first on the 2021 GPL table.

So if ever Coach Samuel Boadu needed to prove anything beyond what he has already proved, now would be the time.

Hearts invite Prez Nana Addo to Sunday CAF Confed game

Hearts of Oak, on the occasion of their visit to the Jubilee House on Wednesday, invited the President of Ghana, Akufo Addo to their game on Sunday.

The champions of the erstwhile Ghana Premier League season, also called for the support of the Ghanaian President, who abided and gave the team one million Ghana cedis.

Source: Yen.com.gh