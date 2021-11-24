Afena-Gyan was a player of EurAfrica before his permanent transfer to Italian giants AS Roma in July, 2021

EurAfrica recently entered into a partnership RomaCares, the social arm of Italian Serie A side AS Roma

The partnership has started yielding benefits for the Ghanaian second division side as they received kits and training equipment

EurAfrica FC, the academy from which AS Roma teenage sensation, Afena-Gyan developed, have received kits and training equipment from the Italian club.

The gesture, including Afena-Gyan's signed shirt, is as a result of a new partnership agreement entered into with RomaCares, the social arm of Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of the Greater Accra Division 2 side, Kathleen Arthur described the arrival of the goods as "timely" ahead of the commencement of the Ghana division league season.

She added that;

"" We have had a lot of things to celebrate at EurAfrica recently and we are happy to receive these things from Felix's team. It will encourage more of the young boys we have to work hard."

In addition to Afena-Gyan, the Academy also has Sassuolo midfielder Salim Abubakar in the Italian Primavera, Alfred Owusu (Bologna,) Ibrahim Mustafa (Red Star Belgrade) and Kingsley Ofori Asante ( SJK Seinajoki) as graduates from their football academy.

The Madina-based club have seen a lot of good fortune recently after signing a marketing and representation agreement with ArthurLegacy Sports, the player agency of Ghanaian agent Oliver Arthur with AS Roma's Afena-Gyan on their roster.

