The Spanish giants could pocket close to 171, 000 Ghana cedis (25,000 euros) a day for Gareth Bale's injury he incurred while on duty

This is as a result of an agreement the world football governing body entered with football clubs in 2019

The Welsh started their first game against Belarus in their FIFA World Cup qualifier but did not continue after half time

Real Madrid could be set to receive compensation from FIFA for Gareth Bale's recent injury in Wales' game against Belarus in their FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The world football governing body in 2019 agreed to compensate clubs for the absence of their players in the event of players were injured while away on international duty.

For 13 time UEFA Champions League winners, to be beneficiaries of the arrangement however, the 32 years old would have to be absent for 28 days due to the injury.

Source: Getty Images

As per the agreement, FIFA will have to pay 171, 000 Ghana cedis, 25,500 euros for each day of Bale's absence if he is out for more than 28 days. There is a maximum payment of 7.5 million euros.

With Bale earning 225,000 Ghana cedis (32,800 euros) a day and 254 million Ghana cedis (37 million) a year, making him highest earner at the Spanish club, Real Madrid could really use the FIFA compensation.

As is Bale's wish, Real Madrid don't reveal medical information about the Welshman, but he did undergo tests that confirmed an injury once he got back to Spain and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Another Real Madrid player in the news is Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been handed a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of a tape blackmail plot against his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena, GOAL reports.

The 33-year-old will not be physically in the four walls of the prison as he was given a one-year suspended sentence by a Versailles court, near Paris.

It was gathered that president of the French football federation Noel Le Great earlier stated that the striker will remain part of the Les Blues even if found guilty.

