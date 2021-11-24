Asamoah Gyan believes Afena-Gyan is his successor at the Black Stars

The legendary Ghanaian football sees great potential in the AS Roma star

However, Asamoah Gyan adds the youngster should not be rushed to the senior national team

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has strong belief that AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan is his successor at the Black Stars.

However, the 36-year-old has sent a word of caution to the handlers of the senior national team to not rush the process of inviting the youngster to the Black Stars.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Asamoah Gyan revealed he has been monitory the Ghanaian prodigy and has watched all his matches in the serie A.

"He is a very good player," Gyan told Asempa FM as quoted by GHANASoccernet.

"I have watched all his games he has played and I think he is the future for the Black Stars but we must admit that he is young and we must not rush him.

"Let us allow him to join the team at the right time. He has been impressive but rushing him into the Black Stars will not be helpful," he added.

Afena-Gyan hogged the headlines in Europe over the weekend with his brace against Genoa on Sunday.

The 18-year-old rejected an invite from the national team earlier this month, and Asamoah Gyan believes that was the right decision as the youngster tries to find his feet in at the Italian club.

"I think he not joining the Black Stars was based on bad intension because I think he wants to develop himself and stay focused as well but I believe he will surely the team at the right time with proper integration," continued Gyan.

Afena-Gyan looks to be following the footsteps of Asamoah Gyan, who also began his career in Italy some decades ago.

Asamoah Gyan went on to become a cult hero at Udinese before leaving for France to continue his career.

