Ben Chilwell's knee inury duiring Chelsea's win over Juventus is believed would keep him out for the rest of the season

The 24-year-old was substituted in the Champions League game at Stamford Bridge after hurting himself when he went past Adrien Rabiot

The England defender has undergone a scan and the result would determine the extent of damage and the number of weeks will be spending on the sidelines

Ben Chilwell's remarkable season could be coming to an end after he sustained a knee injury during Chelsea's 4-0 win overJuventus in the Champions League, The Sun.

How Chilwell got himself injured

The Blues fear that the Englishman has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament which would come as a huge blow to the west London club.

Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season after jarring his knee during encounter with Juventus Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

The 24-year-old was helped out of the pitch with 19 minutes left on the clock after jarring his leg when he went past Adrien Rabiot.

The England international will undergo scans and the result could be a devastating blow for the European champions.

Chelsea's campaign this season in the Premier league and the Champions League have been convincing and losing Chilwell affect their chances this season.

The former Leicester City star has scored three goals in the Premier League and seem to have won his place in Chelsea's left-back position ahead of Marcos Alonso.

Alonso recently returned from injury and will have the chance to cement his place back in Thomas Tuchel's squad while Chilwell will be revovering.

The Blues went through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after avenging their first leg defeat top Juventus in style at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Cole heap praise on Reece James for 5-star performance against Juventus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Joe Cole has been waxing lyrical on Reece James' performance against Juventus in the Champions League, Daily Mail, Express UK.

The Chelsea wing-back scored the Blues second goal in emphatic fashion after bringing the ball down with his chest before firing home the ball past Wojciech Szczesny into the back of the net.

And Blues legend Cole has described the 21-year-old as an absolute 'machine' after witnessing his 'strength, athleticism and technical ability.

Cole told BT Sport:

"I have been banging the drum for Reece James for years.

"I remember coming back and training with the team after being in America."

