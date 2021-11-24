Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League game ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Reds at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's men finished as group winners with Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah with two classy finishes

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid match ended in a 1-0 win for the Serie A side to keep the chance for second spot wide open

Liverpool continued their dominant run in Group as they beat FC Porto by 2-0 in their Champions League tie at Anfield.

The Reds have won all of their five matches in Group B and will finish top of the table as they progressed to the round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's side did not have much problems in recording their fifth win as they completed the double over their Portuguese counterparts.

Liverpool beat FC Porto 2- to record their fifth straight win in Group B. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: UGC

Summary of the game

Sadio Mane had his goal disallowed in the first half after the VAR spotted the Senegalese marginally offside in the build-up.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Porto should have taken the lead on two occasions as Otavio and Medhi Taremi missed two glaring opportunities.

The Primera Liga side were made to pay for their misses Thiago Alcantar opened the scoring for the Reds in the 52nd minute with a brilliant technique from outside of the 18-yard box.

Mohamed Salah got a well-deserved goal with 20 minutes left on the clock to seal victory for the high-flying English club.

On the other fixture of the group, AC Milan recorded a shock 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Junior Messias headed home the decisive winner three minutes from time to throw the battle for second place wide open.

Liverpool have 15 points while Porto are second with 5 while Atletico and Milan share five points each, which would take the battle for the last round of 16 slot down the wire.

Van de Beek celebrates Sancho's 1st goal for Man United

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Donny Van de Beek was spotted having a laugh with Jadon Sancho shortly after the final whistle of the game between Man United and Villarreal, Sport Bible, Twitter.

The Premier League side booked their spot in the Round of 16 following a 2-0 win over the Yellow Submarines at the Estadio de Ceramica.

The interesting thing was that Sancho who joined United four months back for a whopping £73 million deal, scored his first goal.

Source: Yen News