AS Roma star Henrik Mkhitaryan has praised Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

The Armenia international provided the assist to Afena-Gyan's first ever goal in the serie A

Afena-Gyan's brace against Genoa has seen him hog the headlines in Europe

AS Roma midfielder, Henrik Mkhitaryan has congratulated Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan after scoring his first two goals in the Italian topflight league.

The 18-year-old turned a Henrik Mkhitaryan pass to an assist for his first in Italian football before netting a belter in the 2-0 win over Genoa.

In a post on Facebook, Mkhitaryan gave the youngster and a hug and lauded him for his outstanding display on Sunday.

"Well done boy! 2 goals Felix Afena-Gyan. AS Roma," wrote the former Manchester United player with a photo of him and the 18-year-old.

Roma had struggled before the international break, having lost back-to-back games against AC Milan and Venezia.

And were struggling to break the impregnable defence of Genoa, until the Ghanaian was introduced in the 75 minute.

Felix Afena-Gyan took only eight minute to announce his presence after connecting to the Mkhitaryan's pass before netting a belter in injury time to seal the win for Jose Mourinho's side.

Jose Mourinho promises to buy Afena-Gyan GHC 5K boots

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, will soon be wearing his favourite boots which cost €800 (GHC 5,535), after AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho promised to buy them for him.

Mourinho made the promise before AS Roma's clash against Genoa, making a pact with the teenager that if he scores, he will get him those boots.

Afena-Gyan, who came off the bench to score two late goals as Roma beat Genoa, went straight to Mourinho to remind him of the deal.

Asamoah Gyan believes Afena-Gyan could be his successor at the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has strong belief that AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan is his successor at the Black Stars.

However, the 36-year-old has sent a word of caution to the handlers of the senior national team to not rush the process of inviting the youngster to the Black Stars.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Asamoah Gyan revealed he has been monitory the Ghanaian prodigy and has watched all his matches in the serie A.

