Felix Afena-Gyan is the newest sensation in football following his exploits over the weekend

The teenager netted twice as AS Roma beat Genoa in the Italian serie A

A video of him dancing in school less than a year has dropped on social media

Just a year ago, Felix Afena-Gyan had no idea he was going to be playing in Europe and as a matter of fact Italy. But ten months down the lane he is a star at AS Roma.

While in Ghana, he was just a school going boy with passion for football and enormous talent and like many kids in Berekum, life is fun.

In an old video, which looks less than a year, Afena-Gyan is seen dancing and enjoying himself at Berekum Presec and that has got many talking.

The boy born in Wenchi has rose to global stardom in 12 months and currently he is the toast of AS Roma in Italy.

His journey started after he was scouted while playing in a youth championship.

He had a trials with giants AC Milan but Roma saw the potential in the teen sensation and immediately gazumped him from the noses of their rivals.

AS Roma signed him to their youth team and he showed enormous quality in the Primavera league.

His phenomenal performances saw Jose Mourinho pass by the youth team to watch him play and just after a game he invited him to the senior side.

After three first team games, Mourinho has refused to let the 18-year-olf return to the youth team, insisting he is staying with the senior side.

“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad,” said Mourinho as quoted by GHANASoccernet.com.

Afena-Gyan shows gratitude to Jose Mourinho for buying him GHC 5K boots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teenager, Felix Afena-Gyan, has thanked his manager Jose Mourinho after delivering his promise of getting him an €800 (GHC 5500) Balenciaga sneaker.

Mourinho promised the teenager he will get him his favourite shoes if he scored in the game against Genoa, and the Ghanaian forward responded by netting a brace that won Roma the match.

In a post on Twitter, the 18-year-old expressed gratitude to Mourinho in an emotion filled video after receiving his gift.

