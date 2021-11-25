Ghana forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored a brace as St Pauli defeated Sandhausen

The striker also provided an assist in the 3-1 victory on Wednesday night

The Ghana international has now scored five goals in the Bundesliga II this season

Black Stars forward, Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored two spectacular goals as St Pauli defeated SV Sandhausen in the Bundesliga II on Wednesday night.

The Ghana international also provided the assist in the 3-1 victory as St Pauli returned top of the Bundesliga II table.

In photos posted on Twitter, the Ghanaian is seen celebrating his goals after another phenomenal performance by the Boys in Brown.

Ghana forward Daniel Kyereh scores brace as St Pauli return top of the table.

Source: Twitter

The Bundesliga promotion chasers started the game brightly after Kyereh laid down an assist for Guido Burgstaller after just two minutes.

Kofi Kyereh then netted his first of the game 12 minutes later to make sure St Pauli went into the break with the two goal advantage.

Immanuel Horn pulled one back for Sandhausen after the break but Daniel Kofi Kyereh restored the two goal advantage with ten minutes remaining.

The victory sees St Pauli return top of the table after defeat over the weekend to Darmstadt, who are now second in the League.

St Pauli manager Timo Schultz praises Daniel Kyereh and his teammates

St Pauli manager Timo Schultz lauded Daniel Kofi Kyereh for his inspiring performance as the Browns return to winning ways.

In a post match interview, he acknowledged how important it was for them to win the game.

"We started very well, exerting lots of pressure and dominating the game. We created chances and scored some nice goals. We could have got a couple more before the break. Guido Burgstaller's goal was symbolic. He has the composure to keep his head up," he said.

