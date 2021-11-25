Hearts midfielder Gladson Awako has returned to training

The former Great Olympics player has denied reports he had spiritual attacks

His return is huge boost for the Ghana giants ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup match on Sunday

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has returned to training after two months out over claims of 'spiritual attacks'.

The former Great Olympics player has denied such reports, claiming he has been unwell and was not physically fit to represent the club.

In an interview with Tv3, the former FIFA U20 World Cup winner explained his absence and says he is ready to play for the Ghanaian champions.

"When I joined the team, before God and man I wasn't feeling well," he told TV3. "My teammates, the team manager, they were all aware, the coaches were all aware because I was having serious running stomach," he added.

"I asked for permission from the club which they granted me to go and cure myself. I don't believe there were any other things like what people were saying. They were totally different."

