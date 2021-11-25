Stephen Appiah and Sharaf Mahama has been spotted hanging out together

The pair appeared to have been done with their work out at the Pulse Fitness center in East Legon

In a video dropped on social media, Appiah described Sharaf as a tough guy

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah has been spotted having some good time with ex-President John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama.

The duo were seen together at the Pulse Fitness Center in East Legon, after their regular work out routine.

In a video posted on Tik Tok, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Appiah is seen hyping up Sharaf, saying he loves flexing and that nobody should see him as a 'dada bee'.

'Hard guy Sharaf' - Stephen Appiah hangs out with Mahama's son; video. SOURCE: Twitter/ @StephenAppiah Instagram/ @sharafmahama

Source: Twitter

"This guy loves flexing. That's Sharaf, he looks like Dada Bee but he is not. Hard guy. We enjoying ourselves this morning," said Appiah in the video posted on Tik Tok by Blay Boy.

Sharaf and Appiah have been friends for long, with Mahama's son playing at the ex-footballer's testimonial game.

Stephen Appiah retired from football in 2015 after an illustrious football career which saw him play for the likes of Juventus and Fenerbache.

He was also the first Ghana captain to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup and was also a member of the team that reached the quarter finals of the competition in 2010.

Appiah these days works as an ambassador for CAF Africa Cup of Nations sponsors Total Energies.

