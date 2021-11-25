A Tottenham Hotspur fan has joined the celebrations of Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan

The fan in a video with rapper Opanka described Gyan as a legend in England

Asamoah Gyan turned 36 on Monday, November 22, 2021

A fan of Tottenham Hotspur has sent a happy birthday message to Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, who he describes as a legend in the United Kingdom.

Gyan, who spent a season in England with Sunderland, endeared himself to fans with his goals and celebrations.

In a video with Ghanaian rapper Opanka, who is currently in England, the fan is seen wishing Gyan a happy birthday as well as paying homage to the former Black Stars captain.

'You are a legend in the UK' - Tottenham fan celebrates Asamoah Gyan on 36th birthday; video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SunderlandAFC Instagram/ asamoah_gyan3

"Asamoah Gyan, we wish you the happiest birthday, You are a legend in the UK. You are a legend in the World. You are our number one star. Happy Birthday, big love," said the man in the video.

Opanka, known in real life as Armstrong Affum, has been in the UK since last week and met the Tottenham fan in one of his visits to watch a game at the stadium.

The Ghanaian rapper also took the opportunity to wish the football legend.

