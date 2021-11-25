Boxing legend, Azumah Nelson displayed some dancing skills at his daughter's wedding

The former Boxer walked his daughter to the aisle as she married her long time fiancee

The wedding saw prominent persons including former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah attending

Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Azumah Nelson showed no signs of ageing after wowing friends and family with jaw dropping dancing skills at his daughter's wedding.

The former boxing champion's daughter, Dorinda Nelson, married her sweetheart at a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 63-year-old showed he still got it with his dancing skills.

Video drops as Boxing legend Azumah Nelson shows jaw-dropping dancing skills at daughter's wedding. SOURCE: Twitter/ @OtiAdjei

"The greatest African boxer is a fantastic dancer too," wrote ace sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei, who posted the video on Twitter.

"U can’t take this away from a Ga man la," wrote Sogbolisa in the replies.

"No be small boxing skills Zoom Zoom Dey use for the dance floor," added Philash.

"Boxing ankasaa it is a dance session. From footwork, arm movements to head swingings," GyapKay wrote.

Barima Vibes added, "he man has been dancing in the ring since Only God knows how long.... Sure he can dance."

"Boss the intro alone be bad bad bad," wrote Zlatan Boakye.

"Azumah Ankasa he be guy man oooo," wrote Bra DM.

"nice to see him happy and fit," added Nii Bah.

Nafisa wrote, "Lol the first move be killer."

Azumah Nelson remains Ghana's greatest ever boxer and one of the best the continent and the world has ever seen.

During his fighting days, Azumah Nelson won several titles in different divisions including becoming a world featherweight champions.

He won gold at the All African games in Algiers and the commonwealth games in Edmonton in 1978.

Azumah Nelson's daughter marries fiancée

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Boxing legend Azumah Nelson's first daughter, Dorinda Nelson, has got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Dorinda's wedding with her fiance, an all-white-themed event, came off over the past weekend.

Videos from the lovely occasion have popped up on social media showing lovely scenes at the wedding.

