Frank Acheampong has refurbished the home of the coach that discovered him

The China-based star changed everything in the house of his youth team coach

Acheampong currently plies his trade in China with Shenzen FC

Ghana midfielder, Frank Acheampong has redecorated the home of the man who discovered his football talent while growing up in the Ashanti Region.

The Black Stars winger changed everything, from roofing to furniture and even the curtains in the room of his youth team coach, Saani Demdem.

In photos posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the coach showed gratitude to the player via sports journalist Saddick Adams.

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong refurbishes house of youth team coach. SOURCE: Twitter/ @okeboquansah @SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

"Good Morning Frank Acheampong of FC Shenzhen. Your youth coach, the legend Saani 'Demdem' says I should let the whole world know what you've done for him. You've replaced everything in his house Including curtains, furniture, appliances, roofing ETC. God bless YOU," wrote Saddick Adams on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Frank Acheampong plies his trade in China with Shenzen FC and was recently rated one of the fastest wingers in the world.

The 28-year-old is also noted for his philanthropic works. He organised free extra classes for students who were about writing their BECE in the Asawase area.

Frank Acheampong rated among top three fastest wingers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana winger, Frank Acheampong has been rated the third fastest left winger on FIFA 22 by Radio Times.

The China-based winger is only behind Wolverhampton Wanderer forward Adama Traore and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr.

In a post spotted on Radio Times, the Ghana winger has been rated with a pace 94, overall speed 77, potential 77, and a value of £10 million.

Frank Acheampong helps BECE students

Ghana winger, Frank Acheampong, is contributing to the success of education in the town of Asawase in the Ashanti Region by organising classes for BECE students.

The Black Stars player, who currently plies his trade in China with Shenzen FC, is joining hands with one Sir Gideon Okai to help students in the Asawase area.

In a post on Twitter by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the player announced the initiative, urging eligible students to participate.

Source: Yen