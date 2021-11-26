Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan turned 36 on Monday, November 22, 2021

The former Ghana captain shared several photos on Social Media

YEN looks at the six top photos by the country's all time leading scorer

Ghana's all time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The former Ghana captain had the best of birthdays with well wishes flooding all over as the legendary footballer shared photos on Social Media.

YEN.com.gh looks at the six top photos by the striker.

Six lovely photos that summed up Asamoah Gyan 36th birthday. SOURCE: Instagram/ asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan shared the first batch of photos early on Monday, celebrating his new age. He was in an all white top, showing a bit of his chest and had a cool hat on.

He wrote; "I am happy to live till this day, it is an occasion worth celebrating . On this day, I wish myself a life filled to the brim with happiness, health & prosperity. Happy birthday to me."

It was an Asamoah Gyan day as he loved to caption it. Gyan changed shirts, wearing a glowing blue top with his hat on.

"It's all about me today," he wrote.

From blue to brown. Gyan changed into a silky brown shirts and shorts. He captioned it with emojis showing gratitude.

Asamoah Gyan took the opportunity to thank his well wishers in a long sleeved top and a purple trouser.

He wrote: "Special thanks to each and everyone that took the time to wish me a happy birthday yesterday ! It was truly a wonderful day - perfect In so many ways big and small."

Asamoah Gyan ended the celebrations with a paintballing adventure. In fact, he was the 'last man standing.'

Tottenham fan celebrates Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a fan of Tottenham Hotspur has sent a happy birthday message to Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, who he describes as a legend in the United Kingdom.

Gyan, who spent a season in England with Sunderland, endeared himself to fans with his goals and celebrations.

In a video with Ghanaian rapper Opanka, who is currently in England, the fan is seen wishing Gyan a happy birthday as well as paying homage to the former Black Stars captain.

