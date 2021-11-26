Mauricio Pochettino could be heading to Premier League club Manchester United very soon according to reports

With Mauricio Pochettino linked with Premier League club Manchester United, reports have it that Zinedine Zidane could become the new manager at PSG, Newswep reports.

SunSport are reporting that a related member to the Qatari royal family has announced Zidane will soon be the manager at the French club.

If this happens, Argentina manager Pochettino would now have the chance to head to the Old Trafford to sign a long term contract with Manchester United.

Zidane Zidane could become PSG manager very soon. Photo: Diego Souto

It was gathered that Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani is well associated with Qatari sovereign wealth fund that bankrolls PSG.

He tweeted:

“Things are settled. It will be announced soon. Welcome Zezo.”

Zidane has been mooted as a possible replacement for Pochettino in the French capital, with the Argentinian reported to want a move to United.

The Red Devils have just installed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.

Saha identifies Zidane as ideal replacement for Solskjaer

Meanwhile, former Man United star Louis Saha has identified Zinedine Zidane as the ideal candidate to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager at Old Trafford.

United are in the market in the hunt for a new manager after they recently sacked Solskjaer following a string of poor results.

The Norwegian was shown the door on Sunday, November 21, barely hours after the Red Devils had suffered a 4-1 humiliating defeat in the hands of Claudio Ranieri's Watford.

While Michael Carrick has since been named the caretaker boss, United are understood to be looking to find a manager to take charge on an interim basis pending the appointment of a permanent replacement.

Solskjaer fights back tears in emotional farewell interview

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that emotions overcame Solskjaer in one last Man United interview after he was sacked as manager.

The emotional Norwegian took time to reflect on his final days as United boss as he conceded he always knew his days at the club were numbered.

A tearful Ole went on to send his best wishes to Michael Carrick who has since been named his successor on a temporary basis.

