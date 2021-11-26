Jurgen Klopp has stated that of Ralf Rangnick's will reposition English Premier League club Manchester United

The Liverpool boss and several new generation managers including Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann were mentored by the German

It was gathered that Rangnick became famous as the manager and sporting director where he developed German club RB Leipzig

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick's who is widely reported to become the Manchester United manager, temporarily, Mirror reports.

It was gathered that Rangnick would likely be appointed to take up the plum job at Old Trafford temporarily and he will be in charge until the end of the season.

The 63-year-old tactician is believed to have mentored several young generation tacticians including Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann as well as Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp believes Man Utd will improve under Rangnick. Photo: Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Mirror are reporting that Rangnick became famous as the manager and sporting director where he developed German outfit RB Leipzig into the European force they are today.

According to Klopp, his compatriot will make the difference at Manchester United.

Klopp said via Reddit:

"Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United! That's how it is. He built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats in Germany in Hoffenheim and Leipzig. His first concern is being a coach and that's his skill.

"United will be organised, we should realise that. That's obviously not good news for other teams!

"He is very well regarded among coaches in Germany. Where he has been he has done incredible jobs.

"We faced each other when I was a very young coach and he was at Hanover. He started as a young man at Stuttgart and then made his way up.

"He might have forgot that, but he called me a lot at Mainz."

