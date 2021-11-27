Ralf Rangnick is set to become the new Manchester United manager holding out on the position until the end of the season

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sack last weekend, reports suggest that Rangnick has been appointed by United

However, several of the Red Devils stars were left unimpressed following the club’s decision as they were not aware

Latest reports have it that a number of Manchester United players were not impressed with how Ralf Rangnick was appointed by the club, SPORTbible reports.

The 63-year-old German tactician will now take over at the club until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Daily Star are reporting that quite a number of the squad members were left unhappy with the lack of information about the decision from the club.

Ralf Rangnick to take up the interim job at manchester United.

It seems the news of Rangnick’s appointment came to many as a shock as they were not aware of the situation at the Old Trafford.

Further reports claim there was no word about the development from officials in person or in their WhatsApp chat and very quickly the appointment of the German was common knowledge.

Although Manchester United hierarchy tried to be mute about the deal, it is now a common knowledge who the next boss would be.

There was a five-man shortlist drawn up by the Red Devils and they went with Rangnick, who is head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

He is to be released from his £3.8 million-a-year contract, meaning United won't have to pay any compensation.

Rangnick once rejected Chelsea job

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick revealed that Chelsea attempted to hire him on an interim basis before settling for Thomas Tuchel.

The German added that he turned down the offer as he would not love to be committed to a club on a temporary basis.

Tuchel, however, came in as a replacement for Frank Lampard who was relieved of his duties on January 25.

Ex-RB Leipzig's boss was linked with the England top job in 2017 but after the interview, Sam Allardyce became the chosen one.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Rangnick's imminent arrival to the Premier League

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick who is widely reported to become the Manchester United manager, temporarily.

Rangnick became famous as the manager and sporting director where he developed German outfit RB Leipzig into the European force they are today.

"Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United! That's how it is. He built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats in Germany in Hoffenheim and Leipzig. His first concern is being a coach and that's his skill.”

