Award winning musician, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr popularly known as Akwaboah Jnr has been billed to perform at the SWAG Awards 2021.

The highlife artist will grace the stage at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Awards on December 17, 2021.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, SWAG confirmed the smooth singing Akwaboah Jnr will be performing at the event to honour sporting stars.

Highlife artist Akwaboah to perform at Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SWAG_Ghana

Akwaboah Jnr is expected too thrill sportsmen and women as well as dignitaries with top notch performances on the night.

He joins a tall list of music stars that have graced the SWAG stage including the likes of Samini and Amakye Dede.

The night will see athletes receive awards for their achievement within the year.

"Highlife sensation, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name, Akwaboah Jnr, is set to entertain patrons at the 46th MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards which comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, December 17, 2021," SWAG confirmed on swagghana.com.

"The smooth-talking artist joins a long list of elite performers, including Amakye Dede, the Ramblers International Band, Samini and Kwabena Kwabena, to perform at the awards in line with SWAG tradition."

Source: Yen