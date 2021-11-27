Ex-Ghana defender Dan Quaye wants K.P Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah other experienced players invited to the Black Stars

According to Dan Quaye the team struggled during the group stages of the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana will find out their opponents for the play-offs in a draw next month

Former Ghana defender, Dan Quaye has advised Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to recall some experienced players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers play-offs.

The ex-Hearts of Oak center-back wants Milovan Rajevac to invite Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng, unattached Kwadwio Asamoah, Harrison Afful of Columbus Crew and Saudi-based John Boye.

In an interview with Aben FM, the 2006 Ghana World Cup squad member revealed the experience of the mentioned players is needed for Ghana to make it to the competition next year.

“I believe this is the time the team need experienced players. I will be happy if the coach invite, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Frank Acheampong and Kevin Prince Boateng back into the team. I want their inclusion because they have tasted the qualifiers before and will not struggle," said Dan Quate as quoted by footballghana.

The Black Stars qualified for the play-offs after beating South Africa 1-0 in the final group G game in Cape Coast on November 14, 2021.

Ghana will find out their opponents for the play-offs next month in a draw to be held in Cairo with the two legged game expected to be played in March 2022.

The West African powerhouse missed the 2018 edition in Russia after three consecutive appearances from 2006 to 2014.

South Africa report Ghana to FIFA over poor officiating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, is hoping the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana will be replayed after lodging a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette.

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the game was fixed and his outfit are gathering information to back their case.

In quotes on the Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the CEO of SAFA was unhappy with the performance of the Senegalese referee.

