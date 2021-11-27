Fans of South Africa have lauded Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan after claiming Daniel Amartey went down too easy for the penalty against Bafana Bafana

Asamoah Gyan felt the penalty that won Ghana the game was a soft one

South Africa have submitted a complaint to FIFA for a review of the game

South African football fans have jumped in support of Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan for claiming the penalty awarded the Black Stars in the win over Bafana Bafana is a soft one.

According to Ghana's all time leading scorer, defender Daniel Amartey went down too easy for referee Ndiaye Maguette to point to the spot for a penalty.

In post on Social Media, fans of the Bafana Bafana described Gyan as a hones man with some insisting a permanent residency should be given to the 2010 World Cup star.

Comments from a post by South Africa's biggest sports portal Soccer Laduma saw Gyan excessively praised by fans.

'Give that man permanent residence' - South Africans react to Asamoah Gyan's soft penalty claim. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"Gyan is a good man. A man who knows that at the heart of South Africa’s protest is a quest for fair play...it’s not about Ghana...it’s about fairness," wrote Labi on Twitter.

"Thanks for the honest opinion at Gyan now let the FIFA do their job," added Andries Walter.

Khosa Xikombiso wrote, "He is an honest sports man."

The praises continued on Facebook, where fans were ready to have him become a South African Citizen.

"Tell Giyani or Jiyani ihv a piece of land for him here..," wrote Sindi Ngidi.

"Give that Man permanent residence," added Sihle Maraz Sithole.

Sebe Cee also wrote, "Don't worry Asamoah we've got ur back..Baka nyel bao."

"That we call sportsmanship big up Asamoah Gyan the truth just not break any relationship," adds Moloko Savimbi.

Asamoah Gyan insists Amartey went down too easy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan says Daniel Amartey went down too easy to get the Black Stars a penalty in the match against South Africa.

The Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana after Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded the team a penalty for a foul on Amartey in the box.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the striker who turned 36 on Monday, had his say on the official's decision, describing the incident as casual.

