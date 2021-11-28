Chelsea VS Man United: Sancho, Jorginho score in entertaining 1-1 Draw

Chelsea vs Man United ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in an intriguing Premier League game played at Stamford Bridge

Jadon Sancho scored the Red Devils' first goal but Jorginho put the Blues back in the game through a penalty

The lead at the top of the Premier League table has been cut short as Man City are just a point behind leaders, Chelsea

Chelsea and Manchester United shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge after both sides played a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Premier League fixture.

The Blues lead at the top of the table has now been cut to one point after Man City recorded a narrow 2-1 win over West Ham.

Jadon Sancho's goal was canceled out by Jorginho from a spot-kick as both teams played a 1-1 draw. Photo by Chris Lee

Summary of the game

The match had a few talking points in the first half as Chelsea failed to capitalize on United's defensive blunders.

The best of them was Callum Hudson-Odoi being left free as he was one-on-one with David de Gea but the Spanish goalkeeper made a vital save.

The second half was more of an open contest as the Red Devils got their noses in front following a huge error from Jorginho.

The Italian midfielder who was the last man in defence controlled the ball into Jadon Sancho's as the Englishman had to run 30-yards before applying the finish to make it 1-0.

Jorginho made amends for his error as he converted his spot-kick in the 69th minute to make it 1-1.

Antonio Rudiger had a glorious chance to seal the win in the 96th minute but he skyed his effort way above the post.

And that was how it ended with both sides going home with a point but Chelsea's lead on the league standings have been cut short to just a point.

Man United reach agreement with former RB Leipzig manager

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Manchester United have reached an agreement with former Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager Ralf Rangnick to become the club’s next manager on interim basis according to stunning new reports.

Rangnick, 63, is considered the godfather of modern coaching in Germany and inspired the likes of Jurgen Klopp.

According to The Athletic, the agreement is now subject to the manager’s current club Lokomotiv Moscow, allowing him to depart.

The German currently works with the Russian club as their head of sports and development.

