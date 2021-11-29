Kuami Eugene was give an invite to watch Leicester City in their Premier League game against Watford

The Ghanaian music star watched compatriot Amartey's Leicester City beat Watford from the executive box

The smooth singing musician also met Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho

Ghanaian music superstar, Kuami Eugene visited the King Power Stadium to watch compatriot Daniel Amartey's Leicester City in their Premier League game against Watford.

The multiple award winning singer watched the game from the executive box after receiving his invite from Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the talented crooner was delighted to meet his African brothers.

Kuami Eugene gets executive treatment as he watches Amartey's Leicester beat Watford; photos drop. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KuamiEugene

Source: Twitter

"Supporting my African brothers," he wrote on Twitter before the game.

And after the match he posted on Twitter, "Big love."

Unfortunately, both Daniel Amartey and Kelechi Ihenacho were unused substitutes in Leicester's 4-2 victory over Watford on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

However, Leicester dominated and won the game convincingly in front of their fans at the King James Park.

James Madison opened the scoring after 16 minutes for the Foxes, but Joshua King leveled for Watford from the spot before Jamie Vardy scored two quick goals to give Leicester a two-goal cushion before the break.

After half time, Watford reduced the deficit through Emmanuel Bonaventure.

Leicester finished the game strongly as Ademola Lookman added a fourth in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Amartey starred for Leicester in midweek as they defeated Legia Warsaw in the Europa League.

Source: Yen