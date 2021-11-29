Video drops as Lil Win leads New Edubiase 'jama' after second win of the season

Actor turned footballer Lil Win led the 'jama' session for New Edubiase in their second win of the season

New Edubiase United defeated Swedeu All Blacks on matchday two of the Division One League

Lil Win did not feature as the team won 1-0 at home

Ghanaian comic actor turned footballer, Lil Win charged the atmosphere for his team New Edubiase United after securing another victory in the Division One.

New Edubiase United recorded their second win of the season after beating Swedru All Blacks on Saturday to keep their hundred percent record start to the season.

In a video posted on Facebook, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the actor who was an unused substitute lad the dancing and singing session after the victory.

Yussif Bawura's second half goal was all the former Ghana Premier League side needed to pick all three points at home.

This is their second win of the new campaign after defeating Achiken FC in the season's opener.

New Edubiase are hoping to make a return to the topflight after getting relegated in the 2016 season.

Lil Win joined the club in the transfer window as an ambassador and a player for the ongoing Division One League.

Actor Lil Win signs for New Edubiase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, has signed a deal with football club, New Edubiase United.

The actor signed an ambassadorial deal with the club but he has claimed he joined the team in the interest of switching careers.

In an interview with Happy FM, Lil Win revealed he signed a two year deal to play football.

Lil Win drops card for new season

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been registered as a player for Ghanaian Division One league side New Edubiase United FC.

The 34-year-old is now officially a footballer of the club despite initially being announced as an ambassador of the Edubiase-based side.

In photos posted on the actor's Instagram page, Lil Win displayed his identification card for the upcoming Division One League season.

