Chelsea and Manchester United shared the spoils at Stamford Bridge after both sides played a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Premier League fixture

21-year old English born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi missed a golden goal-scoring opportunity in the early embers of the game

Hudson-Odoi took to his social media handles to vent his frustrations about not giving Chelsea the lead in with an opportunity

Callum James Hudson-Odoi has taken to his social media handles to vent his frustrations from missing goal-scoring chances in the Manchester United game.

Hudson-Odoi, who started for the Blues in his 11th straight game, squandered a couple of golden opportunities in front of the Manchester United goal.

"I should have scored and we should have left with 3 points, but we will try to make it right next game!!", the young winger wrote on his social media handles."

English-born Ghanaian player, Callum Hudon-Odoi. Source: Instagram/calteck10

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 21-year-old English born Ghanaian winger squandered the first of such goal-scoring opportunity in the fourth minute of the game.

A timely through pass from Marcos Alonso put Hudson-Ofoi in a good position in the United 18-yard box with only De Gea left to beat, but the winger's shot was parried out of danger.

The second of such chances came in the 35th minute, when the 20-shirted Chelsea player picked the pockets of Bruno Fernandes for a shooting opportunity after a dazzling run, but the feeble shot was saved.

Chelsea's winless streak against Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL) increased t eight straight games after the one all draw on Sunday at the Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester City winning their games versus West Ham to cut the point difference to just one, Hudson-Odoi's frustrations is very warranted.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been repaying Thomas Tuchel's confidence in him with great performances for Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has three goal contributions in four outings for the blues in the UEFA Champions League this season.

In the English Premier League (EPL), the English born Ghanaian has scored once in seven games for Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi has been advised to play for the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh in an earlier publication reported that former Dutch midfielder, George Boateng, has offered advise to English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi over his international football future.

The 20-year-old winger, who recently won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, was snubbed by England manager, Gareth Southgate for the EURO 2020 tournament.

In an interview with Citi TV, Boateng, who works as Aston Villa U-23 coach stated that Callum Hudson-Odoi will have a better career with Ghana than the three Lions of England.

Source: Yen