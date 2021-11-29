Former Ghana defender John Mensah turns 39 today

The ex-Sunderland player has been receiving well wishes on his birthday

Mensah played for Ghana between 2001 and 2012

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Ghana defender, John Mensah turns 39-years-old today, November 29, 2021, and has been receiving well wishes across social media.

Mensah is one of the best defenders to come out of the West African country and played for Ghana between 2001 and 2012.

Fans have been celebrating the center-back on Social Media, with some doubting the former footballer's age.

'So Zlatan grow pass John Mensah' - Fans react as former Ghana defender turns 39 today. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"John Mensah has been in his 30s since," wrote Sephie on Twitter.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"John Mensah want talk say he grow pass me 9 years p3. Ei Da!," added Nannz.

"So u won tell Zlatan grow pass John Mensah," added Oxlade.

"I'm not convinced these "John Mensah birthday messages" are genuine," George Addo Jr added.

"John Mensah chop 39 years and you people believe it or what ahh na Ghana Yesu koraa adi s3n And the time John Mensah was playing active football ma Ghana yesu was not even born," added Kobby.

"So we are saying John Mensah was almost 24yrs during the 2006 World Cup. Lol," adds Korkortor.

"Sorry, this is mistake. 49th birthday to John Mensah former Black Star player," Peter Doe Jnr writes.

"Ah? But John mensah chop 20 then them no born Messi ooo," Ron Brown wrote.

"Eeih you want to tell me I'm just 4 years younger than John Mensah," added Mr. Sackey.

John Mensah featured prominently for the Black Stars of Ghana between 2001 and 2012, before handing his boots with the national team.

He was pivotal as Ghana reached the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup in 2010, and started all games as captain of the Black Stars. He played 89 times for Ghana.

John Mensah nearly beats Asamoah Gyan at Sunderland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has told an interesting story involving him and John Mensah, another former Black Stars captain.

According to Gyan, John Mensah once threatened to beat him up during their game at Sunderland in England.

Gyan and Mensah played for Sunderland in the English Premier League between 2010 and 2012.

Source: Yen.com.gh