Lawrence Ati Zigi is rose through the ranks from the Ghana under-20 men's national team to the senior Black Stars

Ati Zigi lost his place in goalpost for the Black Stars to Jojo Wollacott in the last four games of the Black Stars

The goalkeeper, who turned 25 on Monday, November 29, is the first choice goalkeeper for his club side, St Gallen in the Swiss league

With Ghanaian Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi turning 25 today, November 25, YEN.com.gh has taken a look at five stunning photos of the shot stopper.

The common theme running through all of the pictures considered by YEN.com.gh is that the St Gallen number one has a great sense of fashion.

Ghanaian International, Lawrence Ati Zigi. Source: Instagram/zigi_elikem34

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The photos are below

1. In this "God Father: Legacy" photo, Ati Zigi pulled off a rare brown versus black combo in an official suit-on moment.

2. Ati Zigi showed his homeland culture with this 'Chief-like' Ghanaian traditional look he celebrated his 25 birthday with.

3. The 25-year-old sure loves an opportunity to show off the Ghanaian "kente" fabric and for good reason. It suits him better than most.

4. Lawrence Ati Zigi, opts for a hip pop culture here with a bandana top-off and a braid.

5. This black is gold look Ati Zigi went for here is the stuff of billboards and magazines.

Hudson-Odoi Rue Missed Chances vs Man United

Meanwhile in other sports stories, Callum James Hudson-Odoi has taken to his social media handles to vent his frustrations from missing goal-scoring chances in the Manchester United game.

Hudson-Odoi, who started for the Blues in his 11th straight game, squandered a couple of golden opportunities in front of the Manchester United goal.

Hudson-Odoi advised to play for Black Stars

YEN.com.gh in an earlier publication reported that former Dutch midfielder, George Boateng, has offered advise to English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi over his international football future.

The 20-year-old winger, who recently won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, was snubbed by England manager, Gareth Southgate for the EURO 2020 tournament.

In an interview with Citi TV, Boateng, who works as Aston Villa U-23 coach stated that Callum Hudson-Odoi will have a better career with Ghana than the three Lions of England.

Source: Yen.com.gh